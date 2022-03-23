Meme Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00307077 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011157 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005305 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00717555 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

