Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $202.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.43 million and the highest is $207.07 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $187.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $607.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

