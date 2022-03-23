Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Raised by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,804,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $607,239,000 after purchasing an additional 283,247 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 767.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a market cap of $589.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

