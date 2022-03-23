Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio Sells 300 Shares

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $31,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 74,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.24. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after buying an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.