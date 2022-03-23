Michael Difranco Buys 1,000 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a PE ratio of 241.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,511,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 567,705 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 868,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,933,000 after buying an additional 569,228 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,436.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 708,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 662,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 59,847 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

