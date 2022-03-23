Mina Price Reaches $2.59 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Mina has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $331.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00006102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.52 or 0.07045431 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,421.77 or 0.99875421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044338 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 428,716,296 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

