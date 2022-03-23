MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $846.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $846.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,441.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.74 or 0.07079663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.00287665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00861737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00111386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014312 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00459074 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00416804 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

