Monkey Project 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded flat against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

