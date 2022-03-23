Monterey Bio Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 30th (NASDAQ:MTRYU)

Monterey Bio Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTRYU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. Monterey Bio Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:MTRYU opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRYU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.