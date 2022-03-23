Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $46,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Moody’s by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,038,000 after purchasing an additional 208,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Moody’s by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.12. 690,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,550. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.76 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.