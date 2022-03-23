Morgan Stanley Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 490 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 183.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:BP.B traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173.05 ($2.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096. The firm has a market cap of £34.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.26.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

