Morgan Stanley Boosts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $9.80

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. 115,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Nexa Resources by 2,142.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 329,672 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.