Morgan Stanley Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Equal Weight

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 31,484,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,382,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,884,000.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.