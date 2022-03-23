Morgan Stanley Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $47.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 4,037,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,253. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $42.38.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after buying an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

