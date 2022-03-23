Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,506 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.97, for a total value of $988,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.57. 59,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.70. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

