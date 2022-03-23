Motorsport Games (MSGM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Motorsport Games (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

