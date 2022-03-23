Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $41.01

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.01, but opened at $41.87. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 6,624 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

