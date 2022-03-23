Name Change Token Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

Name Change Token (NCT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $849,349.01 and $268.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 55,204,111 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

