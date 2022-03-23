Nanobiotix (NBTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NBTX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.