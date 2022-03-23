NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Sells $381,905.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NetApp alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50.

On Monday, January 24th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. 1,635,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,572. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after buying an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.