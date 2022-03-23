Neutrino Token (NSBT) Hits Market Cap of $84.48 Million

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.42 or 0.00078744 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $84.48 million and approximately $173,480.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00048764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.02 or 0.07056763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,395.56 or 0.99890924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,527,835 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

