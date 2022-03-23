NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Sol J. Barer Purchases 30,000 Shares

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer purchased 30,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NEXI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 172,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,649. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62.
Several analysts recently commented on NEXI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
