NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lessened by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.5% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,768. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

