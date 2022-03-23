Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 557,222 shares.The stock last traded at $7.30 and had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nobilis Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nobilis Health during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.