Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 1,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 231,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

