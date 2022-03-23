Nutriband Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 30th (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband’s (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 30th. Nutriband had issued 1,056,000 shares in its IPO on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.25. After the end of Nutriband’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.94. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.93.

Get Nutriband alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.