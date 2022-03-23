NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 350.4% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 304.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

