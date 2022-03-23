NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVDA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19. NVIDIA has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,218,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

