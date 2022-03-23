NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.
NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.
NVDA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.10 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average is $257.19. NVIDIA has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $5,200,218,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
