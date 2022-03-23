Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $164.31 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $926.20 million and $164.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

