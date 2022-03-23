Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of OAP3 traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.40 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,771. The stock has a market cap of £253.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).
In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele bought 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,812.25 ($12,917.65).
Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.
