Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Plans GBX 1.30 Dividend

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of OAP3 traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.40 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,771. The stock has a market cap of £253.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.46. Octopus Apollo VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 52 ($0.68).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

In other Octopus Apollo VCT news, insider Murray Steele bought 20,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,812.25 ($12,917.65).

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.