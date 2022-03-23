OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Down 5% on Insider Selling

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 112,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Specifically, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,658 shares of company stock worth $7,345,502 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

