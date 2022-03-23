Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.46% from the company’s previous close. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Shares of OVV traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 74,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

