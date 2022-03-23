PAC Global Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007746 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00118478 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 250.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00319018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

