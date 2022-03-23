Pamela Mccormack Sells 3,139 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 273,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.