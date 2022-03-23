Pamela Mccormack Sells 3,139 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 273,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,706 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,580,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,386,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after buying an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after buying an additional 483,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

