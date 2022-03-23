PARSIQ (PRQ) 24-Hour Volume Tops $755,010.00

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and approximately $755,010.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

