Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) EVP Sells $904,678.20 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,910. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
