Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $23.59

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $24.30. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $61,716,000 after buying an additional 750,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $48,598,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.