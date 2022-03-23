PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Doug Jones Sells 20,014 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 407,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

