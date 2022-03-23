Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Atwater Malick LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

