Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,875,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.