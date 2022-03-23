Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
About Phreesia (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
