Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after purchasing an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

