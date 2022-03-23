PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00048966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.88 or 0.07028179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.03 or 0.99634688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044579 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

