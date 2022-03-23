Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,000 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.82. 2,519,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 512,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $85,375,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

