PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 562,326 shares during the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

