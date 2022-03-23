PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $32.78. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,538 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

