ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up to $38.47

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.47, but opened at $39.43. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 1,161 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.