RAI Finance Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

