Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Purchases $24,120.00 in Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $24,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $7.24. 92,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Rallybio Corp has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

