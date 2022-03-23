Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Sells $604,780.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.94. 479,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.04. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

