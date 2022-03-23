Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $11,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $12,485.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $11,962.50.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.37. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reading International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

